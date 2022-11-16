Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Sells 9,132 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

