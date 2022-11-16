BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 20,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.
BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
