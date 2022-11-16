BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 20,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

