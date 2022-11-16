Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Major Shareholder Tarek Hammoud Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ENFN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
