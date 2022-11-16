Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %
QLYS stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.