Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

QLYS stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

