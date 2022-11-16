Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 11.1%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

