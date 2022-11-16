Donald G. Basile Sells 320,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 320,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,393,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

