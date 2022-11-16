The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 365,321 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $851,197.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,362,873 shares in the company, valued at $31,135,494.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $81,900.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

