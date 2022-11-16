Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 5,948 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Power Integrations Trading Up 5.5 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

