Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 20,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

