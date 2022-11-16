Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Sells 20,000 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
