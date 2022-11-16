Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CFO Corbin Walburger Sells 5,248 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $197.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

