MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 21,525 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,506,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

