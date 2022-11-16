RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Amy Rollins Kreisler Sells 53,751 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.