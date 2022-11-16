WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) CEO Rodger Levenson Sells 7,945 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.