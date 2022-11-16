Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.40 ($34.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($41.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($28.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/11/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($31.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

G1A opened at €39.45 ($40.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($32.14) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($50.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.45 and a 200 day moving average of €35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.