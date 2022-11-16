Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
