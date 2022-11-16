Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

