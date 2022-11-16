C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

