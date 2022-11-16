ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Daniel E. Loe Sells 7,555 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ArcBest stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

