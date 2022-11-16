ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Sells 14,972 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $524,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTI. TheStreet raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

