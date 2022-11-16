MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$688,193.66 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 289,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$688,193.66 ($461,874.94).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.

On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$637,994.52 ($428,184.24).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$696,522.00 ($467,464.43).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,500.00 ($131,208.05).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,928.80 ($238,207.25).

On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay purchased 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($450,650.84).

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($441,369.80).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($510,395.34).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay bought 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$514,807.50 ($345,508.39).

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($351,775.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

