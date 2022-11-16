Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 10,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total value of C$263,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.90, for a total value of C$519,000.00.

Aritzia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$52.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.49. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

