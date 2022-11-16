SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 9,763 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $32,030,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $13,615,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

