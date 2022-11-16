SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 9,763 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
