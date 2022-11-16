Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Carol Juel Sells 31,303 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

