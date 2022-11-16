Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Don Gray Sells 1,059,800 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at C$10,572,169.20.

On Monday, September 19th, Don Gray sold 15,700 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$19,625.00.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

