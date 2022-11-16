Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser Sells 75,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Etsy by 43.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

