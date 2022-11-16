Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Rises By 10.2%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 15.8 %

CETEF opened at 1.01 on Wednesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.04.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.