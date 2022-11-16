Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $499,837.50 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

