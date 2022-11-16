The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 365,321 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $851,197.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,362,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,135,494.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 45.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 240,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 131.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

