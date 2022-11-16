Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 5,308 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1,177.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

