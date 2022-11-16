California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.38 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of FactSet Research Systems worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $432.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.91. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

