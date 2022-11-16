California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,445 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of ONEOK worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

