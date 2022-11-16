eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 150,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of eBay worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after acquiring an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -427.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

