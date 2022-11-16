California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,646,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

