Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

