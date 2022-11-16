Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $750,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

