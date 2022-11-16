Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Yum China by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.