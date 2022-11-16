Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insider Activity

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.