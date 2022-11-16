Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

LEN stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

