California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,636 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,636 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $49,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 409.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

