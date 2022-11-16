Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SO opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

