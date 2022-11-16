Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

