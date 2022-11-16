Head to Head Analysis: Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Covestro pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Covestro and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 0 8 6 0 2.43 Associated British Foods 1 9 0 0 1.90

Profitability

Covestro presently has a consensus price target of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

This table compares Covestro and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 5.16% 10.94% 5.66% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covestro and Associated British Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $18.82 billion 0.39 $1.91 billion $2.63 7.17 Associated British Foods $21.77 billion 0.68 $896.52 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Associated British Foods.

Summary

Covestro beats Associated British Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

