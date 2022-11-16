Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Financial Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.29 $61.13 million $3.47 4.26

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

GeoPark beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.