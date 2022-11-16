Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 729,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CCU stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

