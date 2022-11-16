J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,867.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JDWPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 580 ($6.82) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Peel Hunt cut shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDWPF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

