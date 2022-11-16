Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 95.89 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of £26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,598.17. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.50.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

