Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 7.7 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

