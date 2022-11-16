LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

