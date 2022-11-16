Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Horizon Global stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

