StockNews.com Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.