China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA opened at $5.53 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

